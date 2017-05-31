Will Sessions: Detroit funk soldiers go to war – and win

Album:

Deluxe Artist:

Will Sessions Label:

Sessions Sounds Genre:

R&B / Soul

Will Sessions are the hardest-working funk soldiers in Detroit, an ensemble who have previously provided the raw ballast for acts such as Mayer Hawthorne, Danny Brown, Elzhi, Slum Village and many more to look and sound good. The collective have the chops and craftsmanship to turn tracks inside-out and upside-down, qualities that abound on this collection of previously released funk singles.

There are guest turns from the great Amp Fiddler, Allan Barnes (from The Blackbyrds), Rickey Calloway and Coco, but it’s the eight-strong band who are the nuts and bolts of this set-up and ensure every track quickly becomes one heck of a groove. Shake It Up, Shake It Down is classic old-school deep funk, Cherry Juice shakes and rattles with real class and Run, Don’t Walk Away packs a punch.

On this showing, quite a few more artists and singers may consider heading to Detroit for some funky aid.

