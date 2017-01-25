Wiley – Godfather album review: He’s lost none of his bite, energy or innovation

Album:

Godfather Artist:

Wiley Label:

Self release Genre:

Hip-Hop & Rap

Wiley is the one who helped to pen the grime handbook so it’s apt that he steps up with his 11th album at a time when the sound is enjoying a worldwide rewrite with such cats as Skepta, Novelist and co running riot with the lines. What’s clear from Godfather is that the leader of the old school is still hungry for the modern game. He has lost none of his bite, energy or innovation, with track after track packing the same wallop seen all those years ago. He’s agile enough to add new strings to the bow, so thumping grime bangers like Speakerbox and Bang share elbow-room with tracks like Joe Bloggs, Birds n Bars and U Were Always, Pt. 2, which dig into different hip-hop and trap terrains. Because he’s the godfather, he has a wack load of guests around – including Devlin, Skepta, J2K, Flowdan, Jamakabi, Scratchy, Lethal B, Ghetts and Ice Kid – but they’re often as much witnesses as participants in this vital affair. facebook.com/OfficialWiley