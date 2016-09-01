Thom Sonny Green – High Anxiety review: surprise move from Alt-J drummer

Album:

High Anxiety Artist:

THOM SONNY GREEN Label:

Infectious Genre:

Electronic

Preconceptions mean you probably wouldn’t expect the drummer in meat-and-two-veg indie band Alt-J to be behind the often enthralling grand parade of electronic and ambient mood pieces on High Anxiety.

But, on downtime during the band’s travels over the past few years, Green has stitched together this album of gorgeous soundscapes.

As the tracks progress, they switch from lush, orchestral grandeur (Ping) to the kind of lovely, careworn electronic patterns more associated with Boards of Canada (Vienna).

Green’s chops as a percussionist are clear in the way tracks are constructed and skewered, while his fondness for the avant-garde innovators Arca and Clams Casino shows in the way the beats sizzle and twitch.

An adventurous solo project from a musician who’s thinking beyond the day job.

twitter.com/ThomSonny