The Trouble with Templeton - Someday, Buddy album review: Defiantly non-niche

Naming your band after a relatively obscure episode of a cult US TV series (The Twilight Zone) is a statement of intent, surely? And yet this Brisbane outfit show little sign of shoehorning itself into a niche-interest corner.

The Trouble with Templeton began five years ago as a solo vehicle for singer-songwriter Thomas Calder. Cue a transition and then a transformation, as erstwhile, above-average acoustic folk/pop turned into poised, electric pop/rock. You can see where it all went right.

Most of the nine songs here have hints of genius and greatness, as the likes of Heavy Trouble, Bad Mistake, Vernon, Double Life, 1832 and Sturdy Boy glisten with degrees of alt-pop savviness you thought had all but disappeared. thetroublewithtempleton.bandcamp.com