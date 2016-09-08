The Smoke Clears album review - full of smarts and groove

Album:

If you know Cork-born producer John Daly, it’s probably for those deep, melodic, sweet house tracks he has cut for labels such as Running Back and Mule Musiq.

The Smoke Clears is where Daly goes digging into another part of his musical psyche and unlocks more downtempo, widescreen and slo-mo sounds than he’s usually associated with. This follow-up to 2013’s Smoke Clears album is full of moody setpieces and dubby twists and turns, with such tracks as Slipstream, The Goose & The Moon and Heaven Sent demonstrating Daly’s smarts as a producer who can realise a vision for his grooves.

Cian Finn is onboard for one of the album’s standouts, Oh My Days, using Finn’s vocal sweetness and dexterity to best effect. The Smoke Clears is evidence that Daly has the ability to keep him in clover.

soundcloud.com/john-daly