The Human League – A Very British Synthesizer Group album review: pop music radically altered

Album:

A Very British Synthesizer Group - Anthology Artist:

THE HUMAN LEAGUE Label:

UMC/Virgin EMI Genre:

Pop

If you’re minted, you could go for the four-disc Super Deluxe Edition (three CDs of hits, DJ edits, various mixes, one DVD of over 20 TV performances, rare photos, memorabilia, essays), but if you can’t afford €95, then the two-disc set might suffice.

Whatever option you choose, there’s little doubt in anyone’s minds, surely, that The Human League is one of the best accidental pop groups of the past 40 years. An early version failed, but when singer Phil Oakey roped in two Sheffield schoolgirls (Susan Sulley and Joanne Catherall) pop music barriers were radically altered.

From 1978’s beautifully odd Being Boiled to 1995’s One Man in my Heart, Oakey, Sulley and Catherall not only changed the face of electro-pop but also slapped make-up on it. Thank you. thehumanleague.co.uk