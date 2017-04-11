The Hot 8 Brass Band – On the Spot album review: New Orleans jazz at its finest

Album:

On the Spot Artist:

Hot 8 Brass Band Label:

Tru Thoughts Genre:

Dance

The bumping and stomping sound of good times in New Orleans, Hot 8 Brass Band know what it takes to get the party started and keep it going until the break of dawn.

The band’s fifth album doesn’t deviate all that far from the tried and tested template and that’s actually a good thing for once.

When you know just how to calibrate and fire up the jazz, funk, blues and soul to get this particular gumbo just right, why mess with the recipe? The result is a set of tracks which resonate with steamy action and exuberance like Bottom of the Bucket and That Girl.

They’re good to go with upcycling the work of others too: there’s a beautiful reading of the classic St James’ Infirmary and Sade’s Sweetest Taboo gets a brassy rerub which adds some grit and spice to the smoothness. A class act hitting new heights. hot8brassband.com