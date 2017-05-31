The Coronas: Trust the Wire: safe, solid tunes the fans can rely on

Album:

Trust the Wire Artist:

The Coronas Label:

So Far So Good Records Genre:

Rock

You can’t dispute the facts. Despite “critical darling” status evading The Coronas over the course of their 14-year career, the people have made them one of Ireland’s biggest bands.

The Dubliners’ fifth album – written after returning from a four-year stay in London and a fruitless stint on a major label – is ergo pitched as taking a “new approach”, although not much has changed sonically. Real Feel swerves into funk-hued 1980s pop, while Not What You Know builds to a soaring, singalong refrain and the perky Like It Used to Be takes its cue from Beatles-style pop with a side of the wistful melancholia that permeates most other songs.

It could do with a bit more dynamism woven into the tracklisting but this is a solid, if somewhat safe offering.

