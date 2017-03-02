The Adventures - The Sea of Love (Expanded Edition) album review: Way back where they belong

Album:

The Sea of Love (Expanded Edition) Artist:

THE ADVENTURES Label:

Cherry Red Records Genre:

Pop

Bad luck can be a killer, and 1980s Northern Irish band The Adventures (which included former members of unsung Belfast punk/pop band The Starjets) can justifiably claim they had their share of it.

The Sea of Love, The Adventures’ second album, was first released in 1988. If things had gone according to plan, it should have broke them in the UK. Alas, crossover success wasn’t to be. Despite management by Simon Fuller and supporting Tears for Fears on a world tour, the band went the way of the dodo.

The reason for their downfall can be heard on this expanded edition: overproduced, synth-laden pop that adhered to major record label cookie-cutter guidelines. Bad luck and/or lack of integrity? Definitely a killer. cherryred.co.uk