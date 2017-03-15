Taylor Bennett - Restoration of an American Idol album review: Take a chance on another rapper

Album:

Restoration Of An American Idol Artist:

Taylor Bennett Label:

Self release Genre:

Hip-Hop & Rap

The Chicago rapper’s family ties will bring many to Restoration of an American Idol, but Chance the Rapper’s younger brother is more than capable of making his own case without leaning on that connection. Indeed, there are times on this tremendously enjoyable, sussed and magnetic collection that he bests his bro – and then some.

This is not Bennett the younger’s first time on the swings and roundabouts. He has certainly improved since earlier release Broad Shoulders, and he has learned much in the intervening years about how to put together a string of infectious knockout punches. Alongside guests such as Lil Yachty, Jeremih, Rauary and his brother (who shares the mic on the Mike WiLL Made It-produced Grown Up Fairy Tales), Bennett ducks and weaves with great skill, showing off a strong narrative flow and versatility when it comes to fine-tuning those collabs and his own power as a lyricist.

