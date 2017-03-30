Stone Foundation – Street Rituals album review: Funk-soul power and musical muscle

Album:

Street Rituals Artist:

STONE FOUNDATION Label:

100% Genre:

Rock

The presence of Paul Weller on the production credits, as well as appearances from William Bell and Bettye LaVette, will pique interest in many quarters in the fourth album from Stone Foundation.

These names certainly signpost the routing and pacing which dictates a set of vibrant, soulful, mod-friendly tracks from the British band and their helpers. Just as the Daptone crew have done wonders for the throwback soul-and-funk movement, Stone Foundation are also looking at vintage cuts through a modern lens.

The tracks where the guests take centre stage are impressive – LaVette is a powerhouse on Season Of Change, Bell lends Strange People some Stax magic and Weller shows his considerable soul chops on the the title track – and the band’s own well-developed musical muscle and moxie when it comes to the material is just as keenly pitched. stonefoundation.co.uk