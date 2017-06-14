Star cast cuts loose

Album:

Hudson Artist:

DeJohnette Grenadier Medeski Scofield Label:

Motéma Genre:

Jazz

The list of names alone is enough to make most jazz listeners salivate like starving dogs. Separately, drummer Jack DeJohnette, bassist Larry Grenadier, keyboardist John Medeski and guitarist John Scofield (listed in scrupulously alphabetical order) have been in the front rank of American jazz for the last several decades. Hudson, born at the Woodstock Jazz Festival in 2014 and named for the upstate New York river valley that is home to so many urban-weary musicians, is what these star musicians get up to when they’re not on the road – you know, just your average local jam band, cutting loose with an Americana repertoire that includes tunes by Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and Robbie Robertson, alongside some stark originals. Laid back, expansive, playful, and impeccable. Motema. com