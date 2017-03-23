Special Request – Fabriclive 91 album review: A compilation that jumps with glee

Album:

Fabriclive 91 Artist:

SPECIAL REQUEST Label:

Fabric Genre:

Electronic

Paul Woolford’s Special Request alter ego is where the Leeds house and techno DJ and producer has shown his fondness for the jungle, hardcore and rave pirate radio energy of his youth. His Soul Music album highlighted his take on the renegade soundwaves, manic basslines and rudeboy ragga mania of those days, and this compilation jumps with glee into the same sonic pool.

A breakdown of the tracks and sounds that have influenced the Special Request musical pitch, it’s a heavyweight slew of jungle, electro, techno and ambient electronica. Woolford veers from various cuts by Richard D James as Caustic Window and Polygon Window to timeless electronic depth and width from Carl Craig on Technoloambient, the bleepy pizzazz of Dexter’s No More and vintage Metalheadz joy in the form of Dillinja’s Deadly Deep Subs.

There’s a clatter of Special Request tracks here too, with the likes of Stairfoot Lane Bunker and Replicant framing Woolford’s approach to this project. One for the headstrong. fabriclondon.com