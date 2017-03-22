Soulwax - From Deewee album review: a thumping one-take slice of synth-rock

Album:

From Deewee Artist:

Soulwax Label:

Play It Again Sam Genre:

Electronic

This is the first Soulwax studio album in 12 years, but the brothers Stephen and David Dewaele were far from idle in the interim. From 2ManyDJs to the Despacio sound system project with James Murphy, they have taken on a string of fascinating electronic projects.

Deewee is the name of the band’s label and Ghent studio HQ, and they recorded From Deewee there in a series of single takes. The result is a thumping listen, an album where the band’s fondness for throbbing electronic pulses, vintage synths and noirish lyrical incantations works wonders. Missing Wires, Do You Want to Get Into Trouble? and Transient Program for Drums and Machinery are beautifully pristine and rhythmic, each track finding its groove and then rolling up and away.

An album in thrall to the allure of the dancefloor, From Deewee shows that Soulwax are still very much a force to be reckoned with.

soulwax.com