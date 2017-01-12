Sophie Barker - Break the Habit album review: Sophia sleekly solo sans Sia

Album:

Break the Habit Artist:

SOPHIE BARKER Label:

Disco Gecko Genre:

Pop

There is something to be said for pushing through the apprenticeship years. Unless you’re a geek, the name of Sophie Barker won’t mean anything to you, but alongside Sia (yes, THAT Sia, presently one of the most successful songwriters on Planet Pop), Barker was part of Mercury Prize-nominated electro-downtempo act Zero 7.

Many moons later finds Barker floating her own boat, and in Break the Habit she has returned after five years with a superb batch of original songs. If your preference is for flirty dream-pop with electro edges, or mellow vocals and laissez-faire grooves, then Barker has done you all a big favour.

Throw in a dapper cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Gold Dust Woman and you have a straight, sleek home run. sophiebarker.com