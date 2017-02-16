Sherwood & Pinch: Man Vs Sofa – producer pair on a bassy couch trip

Album:

Man Vs Sofa Artist:

Sherwood & PInch Label:

On-U Sound/Tectonic Genre:

Electronic

Naturally enough, bass is what brought Adrian Sherwood and Rob “Pinch” Ellis together. Between them, the pair of producers have an in-depth understanding and appreciation for dub’s deepest secrets and shimmies, so joining forces was probably an inevitable outcome.

Their second album features a bunch of stellar guests such as Lee “Scratch” Perry, Primal Scream’s Martin Duffy, Sugarhill Gang’s Skip McDonald, Little Axe and more, but it’s the main duo’s dedication to shaping evocative bass tones and combining their individual skillsets which makes the biggest impression on the listener.

For every tough-hitting dub attack such as Gun Law, there’s a softer focus in the wash in the shape of a sweet cover of Ryuichi Sakamoto’s Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence, while the contribution of Perry to Lies makes you wonder what else Sherwood and Ellis could coax from that seasoned scoundrel if the mood was right. A solid partnership. sherwoodpinch.com