Savoir Adore - The Love That Remains album review: Swooning and dreaming

Album:

The Love that Remains Artist:

SAVOIR ADORE Label:

Nettwerk Genre:

Pop

While Brooklyn’s Savoir Adore (French for “to know love”, but you knew that, didn’t you?) has been around for 10 years, it is within the past five that chief linchpin Paul Hammer has developed as a supremely assured pop songwriter. In other words, if 2013 album Our Nature promised, then The Love That Remains delivers.

Upmarket electro-pop with a side dish of intelligent lyrics is the order of the day – songs such as Lovers Wake, Beautiful Silence, Mountains (Love Won’t Burn My Heart), Giants and Devotion provide a narrative about what Hammer summarises as “the idea of love as a supernatural, physical thing”.

The results are equal parts indie-pop swoon and commercial radio-friendly dream, and if you’re looking for the first serious, delirious sugar rush of 2017, then here it is. savoiradore.com