Rumer - This Girl’s in Love album review: Promising, promising

Album:

This Girl’s in Love Artist:

Rumer Label:

East West Genre:

Pop

Sub-titled “A Bacharach & David Songbook”, there’s little room for manoeuvre here: ever since UK singer Rumer released her 2010 debut album, Season Of My Soul, she was tipped as the person to grab hold of the baton should Dionne Warwick ever walk on by.

You know most of the songs: The Look of Love, Close To You, You’ll Never Get To Heaven (If You Break My Heart), What The World Needs Now Is Love and (yes) Walk On By, so the surprise element is at a minimum. It’s also no surprise that Rumer delivers the songs as if to the manor born: cushioned by orchestrated arrangements, her honeyed voice distinguishes slippers from boots, replaces beer with Beaujolais, and strikes a match to light a warm fire.

Hello, winter!

rumer.co.uk