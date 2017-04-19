Ron Sexsmith – The Last Rider album review: From gallop to a canter

Album:

The Last Rider Artist:

Ron Sexsmith Label:

Cooking Vinyl Genre:

Singer / Songwriter

By this point, it doesn’t really matter if the new Ron Sexsmith record is a poor one, because you can be fairly certain the next – or even the one after – will be much better.

That’s the trouble with being prolific – although it is clearly second nature to the Canadian to write short, melodic songs that encapsulate his current thoughts on what’s happening in his world, there’s a quality filter that isn’t as finely tuned as the listener hopes it might be. Sexsmith’s 14th album, however, might just put a temporary stop to his gallop (hence the title, perhaps), as his debut novel awaits publication.

Fans of sweet, wistful and casually tuneful songs will find much to like here, but longstanding Sexsmith fans will miss the six to nine killer tracks he is usually so adept at delivering.

ronsesmith.com