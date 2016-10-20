Riptide Movement - Ghosts album review: a nimble, savvy furthering of the cause

Album:

Ghosts Artist:

RIPTIDE MOVEMENT Label:

Universal Music Ireland Genre:

Rock

Dublin’s Riptide Movement celebrate their 10th birthday with a fourth album destined to consolidate their appeal as a band untouched by the hand of “influencers”. They have spent the past eight years progressing from a stint as handy buskers to headlining major venues such as Dublin’s Olympia.

It was with their third album (2014’s Getting Through) and the major hit single (All Works Out) that the band really upped the ante. Ghosts will further the cause, we reckon, as it’s chock-full of well structured pop/rock songs that never rise above their station.

Ballads such as Turn on the Lights, Powerkick, Furry Lewis, That’s My Life and I Could Have Loved You are certifiable mobile phone wavers, while tougher songs (Arcadia, In a Heartbeat, Changeling, Ghost) employ equally nimble, savvy commercial traits. A winner.

