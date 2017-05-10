Rex Orange County: Apricot Princess – Lush, fluid tunes from teen producer Alex O’Connor

Album:

Apricot Princess Artist:

Rex Orange County Label:

Self release Genre:

Pop

There is a lot of good stuff to admire on the new album from Surrey native Alex O’Connor, a teen producer and singer who has enjoyed endorsements to date from such figures as Badbadnotgood, Two Inch Punch and Tyler, the Creator.

Like last year’s bcos u will never b free set, there’s an intoxicating, freewheeling confidence at play throughout the new set, as O’Connor blends various sounds from pop and jazz to indie and hip-hip in search of the right texture for his songs. Those songwriting chops of his aren’t bad either, O’Connor making merry with a set of high-functioning, lush, fluid, fully formed tunes.

Tracks like Happiness, 4 Seasons and the title track are the real keepers from this outing, each showing off O’Connor’s nuanced fondness for melodic hooks and the kind of soundscape where anything truly goes without losing the plot.

