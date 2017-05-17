Radiophonic Workshop: A long way from Doctor Who

Album:

Burial In Several Earths Room 13 Artist:

The Radiophonic Workshop Label:

Room 13 Genre:

Electronic

In electronic music lore, the Radiophonic Workshop has always been a name to be reckoned with. Initially formed as a BBC sound effects unit in 1958, this group of designers, engineers and composers created theme tunes for Doctor Who and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy as well as incidental music for many other radio and TV shows like Newsround and Horizon.

Featuring original members Peter Howell, Roger Limb, Dick Mills, Paddy Kingsland and long-time associate Mark Ayres, Burial In Several Earths” takes its titles from Francis Bacon’s New Atlantis and its cues from what happens when seasoned hands begin to experiment, improvise and create fresh soundscapes.

The result of these deliberations is a grand parade of freewheeling and beautifully toned sounds, moods and tones, all atmospherically atuned to both the Radiophonic Workshop’s historical narrative and a desire to create new movements with plush width and ear-catching depth.

