Quercus - Nightfall review: an album of spine-tingling conviction

Album:

Nightfall Artist:

Quercus Label:

ECM Genre:

Jazz

However complex or elaborate musical art becomes, perhaps its greatest power is in the simple sound of the human voice, expressing timeless, universal themes. Few voices can do that with as much spine-tingling conviction as revered folk singer June Tabor.

Her Quercus trio – with saxophonist Iain Ballamy and pianist Huw Warren – won critical praise and a legion of admirers for their improbably beautiful ECM debut four years ago.

Nightfall hits the same mark, taking songs that have stood the test of time - from chestnuts such as Auld Lang Syne and The Shepherd and his Dog, to more recent works by Dylan and Sondheim – and stripping them back to their essential truth. It takes restraint, courage and generosity to pull that off, and Quercus have all three in spades.

