Quantic & Nidia Gongora: Curao – Another alluring team-up for Will Holland

Album:

Curao Artist:

Quantic & Nidia Gongora Label:

Tru Thoughts Genre:

R&B / Soul

It’s hard to keep count of the number of adventurous collaborative projects which Will “Quantic” Holland has put his mark on at this stage. While he’s released great solo standalones like Magnetica, his work with people like Alice Russell and especially such Colombian musicians as the Quantic Soul Orchestra and Los Miticos del Ritmo truly stands tall.

His creative foil here is Colombian folk singer and Grupo Canalon frontwoman Nidia Gongora, a voice Holland fell for while living in Cali. Curao sees Holland blending his penchant for shapely Latin, soul, jazz and electronic sounds with Gongora’s captivating voice.

Tracks like E Ye Ye and Ojos Vicheros are boisterous and grooveful, while the other side of the equation has room for the more bittersweet and reflective likes of Que Me Duele?, Dub Del Pacifico and the stunning a capella Dios Promete. Another alluring release for the Holland wall of fame.

quantic.org