Pointless Reissue of the Week: Oasis's Be Here Now (Remastered)

Album:

Be Here Now (Remastered) Artist:

Oasis Label:

Big Brother Genre:

Rock

The third Oasis album was released 19 years ago and sold close to 450,000 copies on its first day. Arriving after 1994’s debut, Definitely Maybe, and 1995’s follow-up, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, Be Here Now went on to sell more than eight million.

Sadly, if there is one album by a major band that buckles under the weight of self-serving destructiveness, here it is. With three of its original dozen tracks clocking in at more than seven minutes (and one, All Around the World, a vitality-sapping nine minutes-plus), the album’s a multi-layered, quicksand quality consistently drags you under.

If anything, Be Here Now placed Oasis light years away from the imitative energy of Definitely Maybe, and no amount of remastering or additional bonus tracks included here can change that.

