Piano Magic - Closure album review: This Magic is no more

Album:

Closure Artist:

PIANO MAGIC Label:

Second Language Genre:

Alternative

Coldwave? Darkwave? Ghost rock? Call this music whatever you want, as it will make no difference to the end result, which is varying shades of electronic composure and crescendo.

Sadly, Closure is aptly titled, as the London-based, Anglo-French Piano Magic have decided to cash in their chips. For them, 20 years is enough. For fans, that’s a pity, as their 12th and final album is a fine blend of familiar post-rock, a signature, bountiful brand of electronica and agile string arrangements (by noted cellist Audrey Reilly).

Songs such as Landline (which deftly sketches a forgotten former lover as a “ghost on a tape”), Living for other People (dream-pop excellence about “knotted men with upturned hearts”) and the title track (10 minutes of hopeful emotional conclusion) highlight a cult band that will be sorely missed. piano-magic.co.uk