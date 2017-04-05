Phronesis – The Behemoth review: the rhythmic adventure continues

Album:

Phronesis

Edition

Jazz

Jazz

Over six previous releases, Anglo-Scandinavian piano trio Phronesis have been honing their own particular sound, one that nods to EST, Brad Mehldau and others, but is shot through with a unique sense of rhythmic adventure and spontaneity that has endeared them to live audiences across Europe.

To mark their 10th year on the road, bassist Jasper Hoiby, pianist Ivo Neame and drummer Anton Eger have handed saxophonist (and Loose Tubes founding member) Julian Arguelles 10 Phronesis originals to re-arrange for the Frankfurt Radio Big Band.

As a former member of that august ensemble, Arguelles knows his players well and arranges accordingly, managing – with the help of Phronesis as rhythm section – to transfer the trio’s sound to the broader pallet without loosing its immediacy. editionrecords.com