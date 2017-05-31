Percy Grainger: Folk music - Claire Booth (soprano), Christopher Glynn (piano) album review
Album:
Percy Grainger Folk Music
Artist:
Claire Booth; Christopher Glynn; Percy Grainger
Label:
Avie
Genre:
Children's Music
Marmite music is how Booth and Glynn describe the work of Australian composer Percy Grainger — people tend to love it or hate it. Grainger was eccentric in any number of ways, musical and non-musical.
Booth sings his folksong arrangements, which include material he collected himself, with an appealing girlish freshness. The performances — which include piano solo and duet arrangements — do smooth out some of the corners that others like to accentuate in Grainger’s writing.
The effect is to tone down idiosyncrasies which hard-core fans cherish. But it is interesting to hear the music so plausibly presented as more mainstream than quirky.