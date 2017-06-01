Peaking Lights get freaky with the studio gear

Album:

The Fifth State Of Consciousness Artist:

Peaking Lights Label:

Two Flowers Genre:

Electronic

Like previous releases 936 and Imaginary Falcons, the fifth album from Los Angeles husband-and-wife duo Peaking Lights is blissed out in all the right ways. They have also deployed some of the wrong ways, too, and with exquisite results.

Working out of their Dreamfuzz studio, Indra Dunis and Aaron Coyes dismantled various electronic machines, wrote melodies backwards, played the results in reverse and tape-washed the whole affair using a vintage 1976 Soundcraft mixing console (an important detail for the gear nerds out there).

The result is a series of sounds that appears wonky and disembodied yet produces a satisfying and effective through-line. Pulling together semblances of psych, electronica, dub and house, tracks such as Everytime I See the Light and Love Can Move the Mountains are full of playful touches, magnificent patches of sound and deep-dive sonic freakery.

peakinglights.com