Nina Kraviz – Fabric 91 album review: Beautiful atmospheres

Album:

Fabric 91 Artist:

NINA KRAVIZ Label:

Fabric Genre:

Electronic

Most will associate Fabric with its London club which was in the news a lot in 2016 because of various comings and goings around its opening and closing. The Fabric record label, meanwhile, has set a high standard when it comes to house and techno DJs producing strong, distinctive mixes and compilations. For this selection, Siberian-born DJ Nina Kraviz started with the intention of creating a “trippy acidic dream” and her blend of new or unreleased music from acts like the Aphex Twin, Pete Namlook, Air Liquide, the Detroit Escalator Co and a host of new guns from her own Trip label fulfills that remit. There’s a beautifully atmospheric tint to the mix with both moody ambient textures (like the Detroit Escalator Co’s scene-setting Fate (As A Chasm)) as well as more dynamic groovers like DJ Slip’s Jill’s Meth and subtle, sinister rubs of electronic power like Icelandic producer Bjarki’s Denise It Ain’t Easy 2. A superbly designed and executed state of the nation address from Kraviz. twitter.com/NinaKraviz