New Jackson: From Night to Night – David Kitt’s alter-ego takes centre stage

Album:

From Night to Night Artist:

New Jackson Label:

All City Genre:

Electronic

When David Kitt first unveiled his electronic alter-ego, it was hard for some to reconcile the Dubliner’s folky ruminations with his newfound love of house. Years later, with New Jackson dominating Kitt’s musical activity, it’s not quite right to refer to it as a “side project” anymore, but his debut album under the banner holds a new appeal for older fans.

There is a vulnerability to the title track despite the clubby beat and flurry of warm, colourful synths; the crunchy squall of Put the Love in It plays with tempo and texture, On Solid Air is a woozy, experimental delight, while After Midnight in a Perfect World is a song that rightfully belongs on DFA Records.

A gratifying and hugely satisfying collection.

