Morrissey & Marshall – We Rise album review: Dubliners expand their horizons

Album:

We Rise Artist:

Morrissey & Marshall Label:

DJA Records Genre:

Rock

Their 2014 debut saw them plunder the depths of the 1960s for what they described as their own “folk ‘n’ roll” sound, but Morrissey & Marshall have expanded their horizons for its follow-up.

The London-based Dubliners set their stall out from the off, blasts of trumpet leading the charge on the rocky Cold November Sunrise, Play On evoking the Britpop era and Beautiful World recalling hints of a Lightning Seeds track.

Yet their love of a bygone musical era rears its head on the jangly Hanging Around and the bright-eyed, bushy-tailed retro pop of She’s Got Love.

In between their stylistic changes, Darren Morrissey and Greg Marshall’s harmonies provide a sturdy anchor for the album, keeping their occasionally lofty ambition tethered without completely stilting it. A gratifying collection.

Morrisseyandmarshall.com Download: She’s Got Love, Love & Be Loved