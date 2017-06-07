Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie – You can call it another Fleetwood Mac album

Album:

Lindsay Buckingham/Christine McVie Artist:

Lindsay Buckingham & Christine McVie Label:

Atlantic Genre:

Pop

Anyone looking for a US West Coast sugar-rush pop fix before the new Haim album lands could do a lot worse than wrapping their ears around a collection of songs co-written by two veteran members of Fleetwood Mac. With Mick Fleetwood and John McVie as the rhythm section, what we have here is actually a Fleetwood Mac album, minus Stevie Nicks. Whatever about the line-up, the tunes are as you would imagine them to be: finely honed, soon-to-be classic pop songs (including Sleeping around the Corner, Game of Pretend, On with the Show, Red Sun) that wouldn’t be out of place at a Fleetwood Mac gig. An evenly balanced duet album, with songwriting and vocal duties equally shared; prepare for very familiar music that you probably won’t get tired of listening to. buckinghammcvie.com