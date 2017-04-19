Linda Oh gets into the groove as a band leader of substance

Album:

Walk Against Wind Artist:

Linda May Han Oh Label:

Biophilia Genre:

Jazz

Linda Oh may be best known for her side-woman work – notably with trumpeter Dave Douglas and guitarist Pat Metheny – but her stock as a band leader is rising. Walk Against Wind (the title is a reference to Marcel Marceau’s celebrated mime) will confirm her ascent.

Oh was born in Malaysia, raised in Australia and is based in New York. She is hardly the standard-issue jazz bassist, but her big, ringing sound and forceful grooves place her firmly in the best traditions of bass-playing leaders.

Of course, it helps when you have talent to work with, and saxophonist Ben Wendel, guitarist Matt Stevens and drummer Justin Brown add their own layers to Oh’s intelligent, approachable compositions. An impressive next step from a fast-rising star. biophiliarecords.com