Landlady –The World Is A Loud Place review: the handbrake is off

Album:

The World Is A Loud Place Artist:

Landlady Label:

Hometapes Genre:

Rock

For their third album, Brooklyn freak-pop seekers Landlady leave the handbrake off and see where the trip is going to take them. Led by Adam Schatz, Landlady pack quite a punch on this outing with artful tracks which benefit from precision, attention to detail and cute production oversight, yet are happy to remain fuzzy around the edges with some throwback colouring and textures. The band’s mapping is also noteworthy, swapping the more energetic and gleeful concerns of past tracks and releases for an open-hearted lyrical approach and riffs which are designed to show off the band’s range. Tracks like the brilliantly wobbly Electric Andomen, the playful Driving In California and Solid Brass smartly tick the experimental pop and off-beam groove boxes. The work of an act who’ve no intention of taking the easy option when the scenic route provides more reasons to be cheerful. landladyland.com