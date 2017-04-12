Kid Koala – Music To Draw To: Satellite album review: A welcome change

Album:

Music To Draw To: Satellite Artist:

Kid Koala featuring Emilíana Torrini Label:

Arts & Crafts Genre:

Electronic

A change of scenery and a new look for Montreal scratch DJ and producer Eric San. He came to prominence on the back of skilful turntablism which created a tapestry of restless, often inventive beats and wonky soundscapes.

All of that is put to one side here as San crafts his first non-sample record with the aid of Icelandic singer Emilíana Torrini.

This approach and collaboration makes for an album of soft, hushed ambient pop and mildwave rock, songs where the melodies and rhythms are toned down rather than turned up with San working bass, guitar and synth instead of turntables. Torrini’s voice plays a starring role in setting the mood as she provides lovely, understated hooks on seven of the tracks, especially Collapser.

The slowscapes which San is shaping here often feel in need of a tighter focus, with the simpler and more direct tracks like The Hubble Constant best mapping his intentions. A worthwhile excursion into breaking new ground.

kidkoala.com