Kevin Eubanks – East West Time Line review: a distinctive and creative guitarist

Album:

East West Time Line Artist:

Kevin Eubanks Label:

Mack Avenue Genre:

Jazz

Kevin Eubanks’ fourth release since the demise of The Tonight Show band is the work of an east coast musician with divided loyalties. The first half is a set of the guitarist’s own compositions brought to vivid life in a New York studio by a heavyweight group that includes bassist Dave Holland and drummer Jeff Watts.

The second is a set of re-imagined standards (including What’s Going On and Take the Coltrane), from a west cost group driven by old friend Marvin Smith in the drum chair.

Mouthwatering line-ups on paper don’t necessarily slake the thirst in the ear, but here, particularly with Watts and Holland behind him, Eubanks delivers a reminder that, despite the lengthy television detour, he remains a distinctive and creative guitarist. mackavenue.com