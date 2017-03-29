Kelly Lee Owens – Kelly Lee Owens: Bewitching sounds for mind and feet

Album:

Kelly Lee Owens Artist:

KELLY LEE OWENS Label:

Smalltown Supersound Genre:

Electronic

There is much to enjoy on the debut album from this London-based Welsh producer, but it is her approach to the business of creating textures and grooves which is the most enticing of all.

Again and again, the former trainee nurse demonstrates an innate understanding of electronic music’s pleasure points beyond the act of mere button pushing. These are bewitching sounds for mind and feet, tracks which know all about what it takes to get bodies in motion, but which also have enough of a cerebral punch to express moods from melancholy to optimism.

She’s worked with Daniel Avery in the past and shares his passion for emotionally menacing pulses, though she has a much different way of getting her point across. Arthur, Evolution and Anxi (which features vocals from Jenny Hval) are highlights from a set which demonstrates the recuperative power of great music. facebook.com/KellyLeeOwens