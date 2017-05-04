Kasabian's For Crying Out Loud review: Jesus wept, what is this nonsense?

Album:

Artist: Kasabian

Label: Sony

Genre: Rock

Rock

They have always been a divisive band, but six albums into their career it sounds like Kasabian have well and truly run out of ideas. The Leicester band’s latest record is a mish-mash of their usual laddish indie swagger courtesy of Tom Meighan (Ill Ray (The King)), songs with sax solos (Are You Looking for Action?), misplaced acoustic numbers (All Through the Night) and drab pop songs (Wasted).

Generally, it sounds like most songs are composites of half-baked ideas, with a line in Comeback (“Sasquatch in a bin bag, it’s no surprise / Nosebleed in a pound shop, spitting flies”) surely in contention for a worst rhyming couplet of the 21st century award.

Twenty years in, Kasabian sound more desperate than ever to stay relevant, but they’re failing miserably with this sub-par nonsense.

