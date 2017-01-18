Julie Byrne – Not Even Happiness album review: Intriguing songs from a very special artist

Album:

julie Byrne

Basin Rock

Basin Rock Genre:



The best artists can do great things with the barest and simplest of touches. American singer-songwriter Julie Byrne’s second album is one where the hush and the lull are as much a part of the melodic fabric of her songs as anything she’s added on top.

Here’s a woman looking to unpack and remake what folk music is all about with a slew of tunes which are unforced, natural, delicate and serene.

Byrne’s plaintive voice leads the way on Sleepwalker, The Sea As It Glides and Natural Blue, songs which are full of atmosphere and intrigue to take the listener down a procession of ghostly, half-lit paths.

The sounds throughout are sparse and underplayed, wisps of soft acoustic guitar and languid flute and string arrangements here and there, and work perfectly with how Byrne wants her songs to talk about solitude, detachment and following your own star.

A special album from a very special talent. juliemariebyrne.com