Jonny Rep - Cold Sunbeam album review: Forget the footie

Album:

Cold Sunbeam Artist:

Jonny Rep Label:

Wangley Dan Records Genre:

Alternative

Naming your group after a famous footballer (in this instance, retired Dutch right winger Johnny Rep – no, me neither) will only get so many music loving, clued-in footie fans on your side.

Yet this band, forged out of some very fine Cork outfits such as Rulers of the Planet, The Shanks and LMNO Pelican, step beyond niche by delivering an album that ably balances personal life experiences with influences such as Stone Roses, Therapy?, Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer. Of an age in which real life has kicked them in the teeth, songs such as Front Runner, Waiting Room, Bad Afternoon and Call Me Soon are indicative of a band mindset that has little problem looking distress in the face while simultaneously telling it to take a hike.

In other words, our kind of people.