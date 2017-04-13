Jen Gloeckner – Vine album review: Weird and wonderful

Album:

Vine Artist:

Label: Spinning Head Records

Genre: Alternative

Alternative

Jen Gloeckner has admitted to being influenced by her upbringing on the shores of Dubuque, Iowa, and the constant flow of the Mississippi river.

From her 2010 debut album, Miles Away, to now, the songwriter has been challenged by various industry demands, yet she has continued to cast these aside without concern, forging a musical identity that sees accessibility run parallel with weirdness.

The former runs throughout Vine like a line of thread, while the latter is all-pervasive across songs that bring to mind specific, singular artists such as Mazzy Star, Radiohead, Massive Attack, Bjork, Julee Cruise, Portishead, Marianne Faithfull and Lana Del Rey.

The genre style is trickier to pinpoint – think trip-hop, dream-pop, electronica and Americana socialising with each other and getting on like a house on fire.

