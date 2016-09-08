Jack White - Jack White Acoustic Recordings 1998-2016: stripped back, less-is-more tunes

Album:

Jack White Acoustic Recordings 1998-2016 Artist:

Jack White Label:

Third Man Records Genre:

Blues

Amid the rock bluster and guitar riffage, it’s easy to forget that Jack White is really a singer-songwriter whose influences are embedded in early blues, folk and country.

Lo-fi is the name of the game, and gathered here for the first time are White’s stripped back, less-is-more tunes. We have well-known White Stripes’ songs, including Hotel Yorba, We’re Going to Be Friends, You’ve Got Her in Your Pocket and Forever for Her (Is Over for Me). There are also lesser known tracks from his Raconteurs, Dead Weather and solo albums, as well as rarities (including Never Far Away from the Cold Mountain soundtrack and an unreleased White Stripes’ song, City Lights).

Result? A strong argument that White is responsible for taking roots music into hitherto unsympathetic places.

jackwhiteiii.com