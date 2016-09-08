Júníus Meyvant - Floating Harmonies album review: classic, sturdy, winning and effortlessly done

Album:

Floating Harmonies Artist:

Júníus Meyvant Label:

Record Records Genre:

Rock

There’s considerable heft on display throughout this Icelandic singer-songwriter’s debut album. Meyvant’s voice comes at you wrapped in warm, soulful tones reminiscent of Sam Cooke and Van Morrison, and it’s put to work on songs full of folky spirit and breezy, orchestral panache.

What holds the attention is the effortless ease with which Meyvant goes about his work. It’s classic, sturdy, winning fare, where the like sof Beat Silent Need, Color Decay and Hailside come with a kind of timeless groove and sway that makes you sit up and take notice when you’re not nodding your head and moving your feet.

These songs, which are inspired by bullying, Icelandic society and skateboarding, show that Meyvant has a good grasp on the power and vision required to repeat the trick in time. j

uniusmeyvant.com