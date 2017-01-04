Invisible Boy album review: idiosyncratic but elegant solo debut

Album:

Invisible Boy Artist:

Invisible Boy Label:

Totally Gross National Product Genre:

Rock

When Minneapolis musician Chris Bierden is not playing or touring as a member of Polica, he dons his Invisible Boy uniform. It’s a role he’s been playing for the past decade, so a debut album was probably high on the to-do list. Invisible Boy bears little resemblance to the work Bierden has done with Polica or others such as Har Mar Superstar. Here, the emphasis is very much on crafting an idiosyncratic take on old-school pop’s shabby, experimental grandeur, with Bierden’s working out of the various gear changes giving an elegant lift to the proceedings. Tracks such as the beautifully atmospheric Strangers and All the Kids come with a neat side-helping of intrigue, while Star Child and So Long Living are evidence of a musician patiently working out his own vision within a particular genre. As side projects go, this is one worth tracking. twitter.com/ChrisBierden