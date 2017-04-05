Happyness - Write In album review: Eclectic DIY is happily A-OK

Album:

First things first: this is probably the best album you will hear this year that was made for £500. London’s Happyness may have blown most of their budget on “an 8-track tape recorder and a dehumidifier”, but their second record doesn’t suffer from financial prudence.

The trio pack numerous eclectic styles and influences into this collection, from Wilco’s languid jams (Falling Down) to The Beatles and Randy Newman (Through Windows), Love and The Doors (Uptrend/Style Raids) and Beck (Bigger Glass Less Full). Prioritising melody at every turn, yet leaving enough space to zone out and take in the strummed jangles, stoner-rock, fuzzy college indie and the various piano-infused tracks, Write In is an exercise in hitting every base while keeping things cohesive and keeping the listener engaged.

Now that’s what we call a bargain. facebook.com/happynessmusic