Hannah Peel: Awake But Always Dreaming – Rich, detailed and beguiling

Memory and dreams are the guide ropes that Craigavon’s Hannah Peel uses to pull her new solo album together. This fascinating artist is adept at moving with great guile from collaborations to a range of solo experimental releases. Produced with Magnetic North sidekick Erland Cooper, Awake But Always Dreaming is a rich, detailed and beautifully rendered collection of songs that blend dramatics and atmospherics with elegant skill. Be it the manner in which the orchestral swoon of Octavia tingles and captivates or the sepia-toned outlines of the title track and Conversations, Peel plots a beguiling course throughout. She coaxes and teases ideas about how our minds deal with and measure perspectives. The result will stay with you for some time afterwards. hannahpeel.com