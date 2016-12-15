Gucci Mane – The Return Of the East Atlanta Santa album review: Hip-hop and ho-ho-ho

Album:

The Return Of the East Atlanta Santa Artist:

GUCCI MANE Label:

Atlantic 1017 Genre:

Hip-Hop & Rap

Gucci Mane has spent 2016 making up for lost time. The third release in 2016 from the Atlanta rapper, who was released from prison in May after serving two years for firearms’ offences, is not the first time he’s showed some ho-ho-ho. St Brick Intro is certainly made with the forthcoming season in mind as Mane dubs himself “Santa Claus of the hood” and gets jiggy over sleighbells and other festive musical accompaniments. Elsewhere, there’s production from such established hip-hop beatslayers as Mike WiLL Made It, Zaytoven and Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E, while Mane gets on with the gig he’s had all year long of celebrating the fact that he currently has his freedom back. facebook.com/GucciMane