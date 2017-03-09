Future - HNDRXX album review: displaying a more sensitive side

Album:

HNDRXX Artist:

FUTURE Label:

Freebandz/A1/Epic Genre:

Hip-Hop & Rap

While Future’s other recent album release had some moments to crow about, HNDRXX is a much different and far more enthralling piece of work. The Atlanta rapper certainly has nothing to prove about prolificacy when it comes to new music, though there’s a fair amount of padding in that back-catalogue.

That’s not a problem with his sixth album, where he swaps the trap-thug look which was all over recent releases – and which may have defined him for a certain constituency – for a much more complex and purposeful deep dive into ups and downs.

It’s both tough and tender, an album where Future is happy to display a more sensitive side (My Collection and Sorry both score with some fine production swivels from Metro Boomin and Cubebeatz) as well as his ongoing fondness for pharma stimulants (Hallucinating). He collaborates with Rihanna (Selfish) and The Weekend (Comin On Strong) but unlike such past dalliances, it’s Future rather than the guest who sets the pace here.

