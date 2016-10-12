Francis & the Lights - Farewell, Starlite! review: Stars shine

Album:

Farewell, Starlite! Artist:

Francis & The Lights Label:

KTTF Genre:

Rock

Francis Farewell Starlite has some stellar pals. His new work features contributions from Justin “Bon Iver” Vernon, Kanye West, Cashmere Cat, Benny Blanco and Rostam Batmanglij, all of them ensuring that Starlite’s latest doesn’t suffer from lack of attention.

Starlite has been around the houses before (including a spot with Drake back in 2010), but the Oakland-born performer has sashayed into the spotlight in some style of late. Recent track Friends is one reason, a track full of mesmerising sweetness and light, far more joyous than the sum of its parts.

It is clear that Starlite is happy to toe the line with a similarly rigged out formula for this record. I Want You to Stay and Can’t Stay Party are leftfield pop wig-outs, happy to merge dance and folk into moments that shouldn’t work but somehow do.

francisandthelights.com